Some Tahoe campsites still buried in snow, closed ahead of Memorial Day weekend

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE — Lake Tahoe is slowly warming up ahead of the summer season, but not fast enough to clear out this year's near-historic snowpack ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

"Up at my house at Tahoe-Donner, there's still like ten-foot snowbanks" resident Jake Young said.

Young said he is enjoying the last few weeks on Donner Lake before the summer camping season kicks off. He said Memorial Day weekend is the first busy weekend of the summer season.

However, depending on where you go this year, you may be disappointed.

"A lot of the trails you may have been able to hike on last year, you probably won't even be able to see this year," Young said.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, most campsites and trailheads on the west shore are closed and under 3-8 feet of snow. Bayview, Emerald Bay and Eagle Falls are still buried in snow.

"Just because we're seeing warm temperatures in the valleys, it's still winter-like conditions here in the mountains," said Lisa Herron, a spokesperson for the US Forest Service.

Herron said the east shore may be your best bet.

"Things on the east shore typically get more sun," she said. "Those areas are melting out quicker than the west shore, which is more shady."

On the east shore, open trails include East Shore Trail, Logan Shoals, Round Hill to Nevada Beach Bike Path, Lam Watah Trail, Van Sickle Bi-State Park, Washoe Meadows State Park, Tallac Historic Site, and the Taylor Creek Visitor Center.

Forest crews are now examining trails on the west shore and making sure they are as safe as possible before they can open them for the season. Some of the trail openings will likely be delayed until after Memorial Day weekend.