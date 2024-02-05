Some California city councilmembers can get pay bump under new state law

Some California city councilmembers can give themselves raises under new state law

RANCHO CORDOVA — A new California law is allowing some city councilmembers to give themselves a raise, but not every elected official thinks that's a good idea.

Rancho Cordova is the latest city council to consider giving themselves a pay bump. For cities like it that don't have a city charter, councilmember salaries are set by state law and are based on population size.

However, a salary cap has been in effect since 1984, which means the mayor and council can't receive more than $500 a month. Many people are surprised the pay is so low.

"It was pretty shocking," Rancho Cordova resident Theodore Smith said. "I would expect them to be paid a bit more."

"Five hundred a month. That's not nothing. You could be making $16 an hour and make that in a week," city resident Fredrick Ayers said.

Now a new state law is allowing a cost of living increase of up to $1,900 a month. Some say higher pay could help attract more candidates to run for elected office.

"We want to promote more diversity," Rancho Cordova Vice Mayor Siri Pulipati. "We want to get more income levels to come sit on the council and be on this side of the podium."

Others oppose giving councilmembers any more money.

"With the economy as it is right now, raising our salaries would be a bad look just to begin with," Councilmember Garrett Gatewood said.

"Me, personally, I'm not voting myself a pay increase," said Councilmember Donald Terry.

Monthly pay for other local city councils varies widely from $250 in Woodland to $800 in Elk Grove. Sacramento city councilmembers earn more than $8,500 a month, but their salary is set by an appointed commission instead of state law.

When it comes to running for office, some say the motive should be more than just money.

"If you ain't doing it for the community, you're only doing it for the money, then it aint worth it," Ayers said.

"This is a labor of love and I came here to serve, not necessarily be compensated," Terry said.

After a lengthy discussion Monday night, Rancho Cordova city leaders decided not to pursue any new raise. The issue is scheduled to be debated by several other city councils in the coming months.