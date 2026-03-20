Solano County jury convicts man of sexually abusing 8-year-old girl

A Solano County jury convicted a man of multiple felony charges in a sexual abuse case involving an eight-year-old victim, prosecutors said on Friday.

Anibal Reyes-Sanchez was found guilty of oral copulation of a child 10 or younger and attempted sexual penetration of a child 10 or younger, the Solano County District Attorney's Office said.

Reyes-Sanchez was a friend of the victim's mother and a trusted person to the family, investigators said.

On February 2, 2024, the child told her brother and mother that Reyes-Sanchez had molested her once her mother had left for work that day. The family then reported the allegations to law enforcement officials in the city of Dixon.

The victim also told investigators that this was not the first time something like that had happened.

Reyes-Sanchez, who was contacted by law enforcement officials the day the family made the report, "admitted to sexually touching the child that morning," prosecutors said.

The district attorney's office then filed the two aforementioned charges against Reyes-Sanchez.

Reyes-Sanchez's trial began back on March 2 and lasted nearly three weeks. Among those who testified was the young victim, prosecutors said.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 7 in Solano County Superior Court.