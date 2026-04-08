Solano County K-9 recovering after being stabbed while helping arrest suspect

A slow-speed chase on Interstate 80 in Solano County ended violently early Tuesday morning, with the driver allegedly stabbing a sheriff's K-9 several times during the arrest.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office says the incident began in Dixon, where deputies noticed a driver traveling at a dangerously slow speed on I-80.

Deputies say the driver refused to pull over, leading to a slow-speed chase that continued to Fairfield.

California Highway Patrol helped deploy a spike strip, the sheriff's office says, bringing the chase to a stop near Travis Boulevard. Authorities say the driver then continued to refuse commands.

With the driver still uncooperative, deputies deployed Solano County Sheriff's K-9 Ty to help with the arrest. That's when the driver allegedly attacked Ty, stabbing him several times.

Ty suffered wounds to his neck and leg and was rushed to a nearby emergency veterinary clinic. After being stabilized, the sheriff's office says he was taken to the UC Davis Veterinary Hospital for surgery.

As of Tuesday evening, Ty had been released from the hospital and was recovering at home.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked into the Solano County Jail. The sheriff's office has not released the suspect's name.