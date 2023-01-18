Watch CBS News
Local

Sol Blume music festival announces return to Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO - Sol Blume, the annual R&B, soul, and hip-hop music festival, is set to return to Sacramento April 29-30.

Last spring, the festival took place at Discovery Park near Downtown Sacramento, with over 40,000 people in attendance, according to organizers. 

The upcoming two-day, multi-stage outdoor event will feature popular artists – many of whom will be performing in Sacramento for the first time ever.  

This year, organizers also plan to new fan offerings that go beyond the main stage music performances to include a variety of family-friendly activities, wellness experiences, immersive art activations, and local vendors from across the Sacramento region  

Festival organizers say the 2023 lineup and ticket sales will be announced very soon.  

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 17, 2023 / 6:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.