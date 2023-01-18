Sol Blume music festival announces return to Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Sol Blume, the annual R&B, soul, and hip-hop music festival, is set to return to Sacramento April 29-30.

Last spring, the festival took place at Discovery Park near Downtown Sacramento, with over 40,000 people in attendance, according to organizers.

The upcoming two-day, multi-stage outdoor event will feature popular artists – many of whom will be performing in Sacramento for the first time ever.

This year, organizers also plan to new fan offerings that go beyond the main stage music performances to include a variety of family-friendly activities, wellness experiences, immersive art activations, and local vendors from across the Sacramento region

Festival organizers say the 2023 lineup and ticket sales will be announced very soon.