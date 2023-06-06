SoFi Stadium worker is fired after pushing over stadium food vendor carts

A man working at SoFi Stadium has been fired after he overturned a couple of food vendor carts outside the stadium Saturday.

The worker identified only as wearing a "SoFi Stadium Guest Experience" shirt was employed through a third-party vendor at the stadium and though he has not been named, his picture from the scene went up on social media.

The man's rant left one vendor's 12-year-old daughter with minor injuries.

"We are aware that an incident occurred Saturday night outside of the stadium and are working with law enforcement to look into the matter," according to a statement released by SoFi Stadium on Tuesday. "The individual involved was employed by a third-party vendor, and we have been advised that he has since been terminated."

The confrontation occurred Saturday night following a concert by Romeo Santos. Witnesses said the worker was asking vendors to move when the confrontation occurred.

One of the vendors said she had left her cart to go to the restroom, and her 12-year-old daughter was watching the cart when the worker overturned it, dumping the food on the ground and leaving the girl with several bruises.

Another vendor said the worker also overturned his cart, leaving him with a $500 loss as the food was dumped on the ground. He said the worker then left and went back into the stadium.

"Maintaining a safe environment is our number one priority, and we will continue to regularly evaluate staffing and protocols across all of our vendors to ensure an enjoyable entertainment experience," wrote SoFi Stadium.