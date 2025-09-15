Watch CBS News
Artist Paul Ramírez Jonas selected to create new permanent art installation at SMF

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

A renowned artist has been chosen to create a public art installation at the Sacramento International Airport's new parking garage.

Monday, airport officials announced artist Paul Ramírez Jonas will be creating a permanent art installation at the structure.

Titled "The Trip Around the Block is the Trip Around the World," officials say the installation will cover three sides of the garage with hundreds of painted steel panels.

"This piece will anchor SMF's new garage as not just infrastructure, but a civic landmark that connects Sacramento's spirit with millions of passengers each year," said Board Chairman and First District Supervisor Phil Serna in a statement.

The California-born Jonas has created several public art pieces across the country, including a work titled "Let Freedom Ring" on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. and Taylor Square in Cambridge, MA.

Jonas' installation will join a number of other notable works of public art at SMF, including "Leap" (the large red rabbit at Terminal B) by Lawrence Argent and "Samson" (the pillars of luggage at Terminal A) by Brian Goggin.

Work has been underway for the airport's new garage, which will add around 5,500 spaces, since last year. The new garage is expected to open by fall 2026

