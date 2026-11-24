A new parking garage at Sacramento International Airport is welcoming travelers just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, with thousands of additional spaces now available during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year.

The garage opened last week following a ribbon-cutting ceremony. This is its first full week of operation as the airport prepares for more than 20,000 travelers a day in the lead-up to Thanksgiving.

After months of construction, the new facility has been a welcome surprise for some passengers who were expecting parking to be a challenge.

"We've been a little frustrated with all the delays with the construction and everything else, expecting the absolute worst for Thanksgiving week," said Monika Towne, who lives in Rocklin. "We were so delighted for the new parking garage to be open."

The added capacity also offers more convenience for people picking up family and friends arriving for the holiday.

"It's packed down there. It's packed," said Toni Koelpin, who lives in Folsom. "I saw it when I was coming in, I was like, 'Oh no, I'm going to park.' I love it."

Koelpin said the new garage makes picking up loved ones easier, allowing people to spend more time together before heading home.

"You get to hug them really quick, right away. You don't have to just throw their stuff in the car and go," she said.

The garage adds more than 4,000 parking spaces and includes green indicator lights to help drivers find available spots. Digital signs also display how many spaces are open on each level.

"There was a big placard that said how many spots were available, which was good," said Sara Johnson of Sacramento. "I was worried about the holiday and the traffic, but it worked out great."

Some travelers said their airport experience was smoother than expected, despite concerns about holiday crowds and recent nationwide travel disruptions.

"Traveling on Thanksgiving, I was a little nervous, but it was extremely smooth. Everything was right on schedule," said Greg Bodden, who was visiting from Milwaukee.

The additional parking capacity comes with higher rates. To help offset construction costs for airport projects, the daily maximum rate at the garage increased by $7 to $28. Rates at the economy parking lots also went up by $2.

Towne said she noticed the increase but believes the convenience is worth the additional cost.

"We noticed that. Well worth it. You're going to pay to park anyhow, and the convenience is worth it," she said.

Johnson also said she was willing to pay more for easier access to the airport.

"I'm fine with that. It makes it easier to get in, get out, no matter what I'm doing. I'm willing to pay a little bit more," she said.

AAA projected more than 81.5 million people would travel across the United States for Thanksgiving, adding to the holiday rush at airports nationwide.

For families traveling with young children, patience and preparation remain important.

"It's great, especially when you have twin toddlers. We need quick and efficient," said Megan Daly, who was visiting from Dallas. "Be prepared for lines and be patient, but I'd say go into it with a positive attitude — and extra snacks for kids."

The parking garage is connected to the airport terminal by skybridges on the first and fifth levels.