Travelers flying out of Sacramento International Airport must pay more to park starting Thursday, as the airport opens a new parking garage and works to cover rising costs on several major construction projects.

The airport is preparing for a busy Thanksgiving travel season and expects to serve a record number of passengers this year. But the higher parking fees come as Sacramento County approves millions of dollars in additional funding to finish projects already underway.

The airport's new six-story Terminal B parking garage adds more than 4,800 parking spaces, addressing growing demand for convenient parking near the terminals.

"We knew that we had been growing a lot and that we were running out of parking close-in and convenient," said Cindy Nichol, Sacramento County's director of airports.

The garage also features digital signs showing drivers how many parking spaces are available on each floor.

Sacramento County Supervisor Phil Serna said the added capacity should make the airport experience easier for travelers.

"This is going to make it so much easier for people to kind of de-stress while they're arriving," Serna said.

Airport officials said the garage opened on schedule and under budget. Other construction projects, however, have faced unexpected cost increases.

Earlier this month, county supervisors approved millions of dollars in additional spending to cover those overruns.

"Unfortunately, inflation takes shape in a lot of different ways," Serna said.

One of the largest increases involves a new air traffic control tower, which is now expected to cost an additional $25 million.

Airport officials said the original design did not give air traffic controllers a clear enough view of all aircraft on the ground. The tower will now be built 25 feet taller.

Nichol said the change will also help accommodate future airport expansion.

"It future-proofs the airport so that having it that much taller means that we can build a new concourse-C," she said.

The county also approved an additional $5 million to complete a pedestrian walkway connecting Terminal B to its concourse.

Nichol said crews encountered unexpected underground conditions during construction, along with other features that were not included in the original plans.

"There were some things we wanted to do with the pedestrian walkway in particular that we hadn't foreseen. There were some conditions under the ground that we didn't realize were there," she said.

The additional construction costs come as the airport increases parking rates.

The daily maximum for parking garages is now $28, up $7. Economy lot parking has increased to $14 per day, a $2 increase.

Airport officials said the additional parking revenue will help fund ongoing construction projects and future modernization efforts.

"Those are part of the revenues that go to construct projects like this that make it more convenient," Serna said.

Future plans for the airport include expanding Terminal B to add more gates, building a new exit road at Terminal A and constructing a new rental car facility.