Small plane crashes at Nut Tree Airport near Vacaville; 2 people take to hospital

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SOLANO COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a small plane crash at the Nut Tree Airport near Vacaville late Wednesday morning.

The Solano County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the scene around 11:20 a.m.

At the scene, a small plane was found in a dirt embankment.

Two people have been transported from the scene with minor injuries, deputies say. No property damage has been reported.

FAA investigators are already at the scene, deputies say, and are investigating exactly what led up to the plane crashing. 

First published on August 24, 2022 / 2:31 PM

