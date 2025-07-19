Watch CBS News
Skydiver entangled in power lines near Tracy rescued

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

A skydiver walked away with minor injuries after they were entangled in power lines near Tracy on Saturday afternoon. 

The South San Joaquin County Fire Authority responded to Lorenzen Road, where they found the skydiver entangled in high-tension power lines and suspended above the road. 

PG&E secured the power lines and fire crews were able to rescue the skydiver, who crews said appeared to have suffered minor injuries. 

People were urged to avoid the area while crews conducted the rescue. 

