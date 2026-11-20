At Boreal Mountain Resort, the sound of ticket scanners beeping and boots clicking into ski bindings signals the return of a season many have been waiting for.

The latest storm has blanketed the mountains with multiple feet of snow, creating a dramatic change from conditions at this time last year.

"Somebody shook the snow globe for us, and Old Man Winter's back once again," said Tucker Norred, marketing director at Boreal.

The transformation is especially noticeable for skiers who remember last year's conditions. Just a year ago, visitors like Jackson Price and his friends from Auburn were seeing bare ground and exposed rocks across the mountain.

"To be honest with you, last seven years I've been here, I've never seen this dirt. I have never seen these rocks. It's been straight snow, the whole pasture," Price said.

Now, after the latest round of snowfall, Price says the difference is hard to miss.

"Compared to last year, it's a complete turnaround," he said.

With November snowfall on pace to tie the snowiest in more than a decade, skiers are hopeful the early-season storms are a sign of what's ahead.

"This Super El Niño is coming in clutch. And, like, we got three feet of snow just last night alone. And it's just gonna keep on coming. I'm excited, man," said PJ, who traveled from Auburn.

For others, the fresh snow is bringing renewed excitement and confidence as they get back on the mountain.

Ryder Farrauto, also visiting from Auburn, said this season already feels like a major change from last year.

At Boreal, resort officials are looking ahead, with additional snowfall in the forecast through next week and hopes of opening more terrain as conditions allow.

"El Niño is here. We've got snow all the way through next week as well. So this is going to set us up perfectly to open up as much terrain as possible," Norred said.

And for skiers eager to get the season underway, the recent snowfall is just the beginning.

"It's the start of the season up here for some of the resorts. Bring it in. Come on. There's more to come," said Marcus Hampshire, who traveled from Auburn.

With more snow expected, the Sierra's ski season is off to an encouraging start.