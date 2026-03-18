San Joaquin sheriff's office investigating claims of financial losses tied to RV dealership

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office said it is "looking into the abrupt closure" of an RV dealership in Lockeford after customers raised concerns about possible financial losses.

The sheriff's office confirmed it has received multiple reports from community members about Carson RV Pass.

"Community members have reported concerns about financial losses and the inability to recover their RVs," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "The Sheriff's Office takes all allegations of misconduct seriously, and this matter will be thoroughly investigated."

A married couple, Mark and Sheila Christiansen, who live just north of Lockeford in the small Sacramento County community of Herald, claimed they are out $10,000 after attempting to sell their RV through Carson Pass RV.

The Christiansens, who are among the people who made a report to the sheriff's office, said they decided in August 2024 to buy a travel trailer from Carson Pass RV. They said they later decided the RV wasn't for them, so they chose to take it back to the dealership in May 2025 and paid Carson Pass RV $10,000 to resell it.

Sheila Christiansen said she recently found out the business had closed and she noticed the couple's trailer was no longer at the dealership. The Christiansens said they had agreed to a deal over the phone a few weeks ago but still have the title.

CBS News Sacramento attempted to contact Carson RV Pass both in person and by phone but didn't get a response. A sign stating "Permanently closed No drop-offs No pick-ups Authorized personnel only" was posted at Carson Pass RV's front gate.

While the sheriff's office confirmed it has opened an investigation into the allegations, it did not provide any further details at this time.