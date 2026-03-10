Rising gas prices affect San Joaquin County small businesses, gig workers

Gas prices are soaring. The average price of regular gas as of Tuesday evening in California is $5.29, according to AAA. This is directly impacting small business food trucks and delivery drivers in San Joaquin County.

"As a small business, it's really hard for us to keep up with this price increase for gas," MJ Bermudez, Casa Pinoy food truck owner, said. "And then it affects the pricing of our products, as well, as we have to consider the transportation expenses."

Marvin and MJ Bermudez started Casa Pinoy four years ago, in pursuit of their dreams to share MJ's cooking of authentic Filipino food. The married couple has owned and operated their food truck since 2024 in the Lathrop Food Plaza.

"It was amazing for us, for the whole journey from starting the business, starting from pop-ups," Marvin said. "And then two years after, we started the food truck business, and it's amazing to see the people's reaction when they grab a bite of our food. They say this is the closest they can get to the Philippines."

Marvin said they started the business because his wife has a passion for making Filipino food, and they want to spread the culture around the San Joaquin area and neighboring counties.

MJ told CBS Sacramento they travel two to three times a week to Sacramento, the Bay Area, Tri-Valley, and Stanislaus County.

The average price for diesel in California is $6.10, according to AAA. Last Thursday, the national average for a gallon of regular gas jumped nearly 27 cents compared to the week prior, per AAA. The last time that happened was in March 2022, during the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as AAA says the conflict in the Middle East sent crude oil prices higher to the mid $70-per-barrel range.

"Three weeks ago, it was like $3, about $4 for a gallon of gas," MJ said. "Then right now it's $6. So that's definitely a huge leap, like $2, $3 more on our expenses. So, it's really hurting us right now."

The record average price for regular unleaded gas was $6.43 in June 2022, according to AAA.

Mandeep Kaur does between 15-30 deliveries per-day with DoorDash and was picking up pizzas at Little Caesars in Lathrop on Tuesday.

"Maybe three and four month(s) ago…$3.99. This time, it's $4.99," Kaur said. "This gas price, it's too much."

MJ told CBS Sacramento they may have to raise the price of their food because of the transportation expenses. She said she's hoping customers come out to support them and that they will continue to keep their food quality amid the rising gas prices.