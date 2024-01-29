Watch CBS News
Silver Alert issued for several NorCal counties over missing Napa woman, 77

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

NAPA – A Silver Alert has been issued by California Highway Patrol for several counties over a missing woman from Napa.

Paula Jo Garcia, 77, was last seen ate Saturday morning at her Georgia Street home in Napa.

CHP believes she might be in her grey 2018 Prius with California license plate number GREYBUG.

***MISSING PERSON*** Paula Jo Garcia (77) Napa Resident Paula Jo Garcia (77) was last seen at her residence on Georgia...

Posted by Napa Police Department on Sunday, January 28, 2024

While officers believe she could be in St. Helena, a Silver Alert has also been activated for several nearby counties, including Lake, Sonoma, Solano, and Yolo.

Anyone who sees Garcia is urged to call 911. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on January 29, 2024 / 6:43 AM PST

