Silver Alert issued for several NorCal counties over missing Napa woman, 77
NAPA – A Silver Alert has been issued by California Highway Patrol for several counties over a missing woman from Napa.
Paula Jo Garcia, 77, was last seen ate Saturday morning at her Georgia Street home in Napa.
CHP believes she might be in her grey 2018 Prius with California license plate number GREYBUG.
While officers believe she could be in St. Helena, a Silver Alert has also been activated for several nearby counties, including Lake, Sonoma, Solano, and Yolo.
Anyone who sees Garcia is urged to call 911.
