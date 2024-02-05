Winter storm hits Sierra with over a foot of snow with more on the way

Heavy snow still dumping across the Sierra on Monday

SODA SPRINGS — Snow continued to fall in the Sierra throughout Monday, adding to the 21 inches of snow already reported in Soda Springs by the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab during the morning.

Palisades Tahoe opened with skiers and snowboarders who told CBS13 there was "anticipation and excitement" after a nearly nonstop Sunday of snowfall. Around 18 inches were recorded at Palisades in 24 hours, with 9 to 16 inches more set to fall throughout Monday.

"It's glory!" said Kelsey Brolliar, a snowboarder at Palisades Tahoe.

The fresh powder and sunshine at Palisades were a welcome sight for those eager to get on the mountain.

"The energy on a day like this is pretty stellar," said Zach Riley, a snowboarder at Palisades Tahoe.

"The season has been a bit rough so far. It's finally starting to take a turn for the better," Riley added.

That sentiment was backed by Andrew Schwartz, the lead scientist at the UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab.

"We still have the rest of February and March, and we've had late-season bulks before where we've started slow and gotten a lot of snow to make up for it," he said.

Chain controls will remain in place along I-80 in the Sierra into Tuesday.