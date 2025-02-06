Heavy snow brings chain controls to Sierra highways as Winter Storm Warning is in effect

Chain controls in effect on Interstate 80 in Sierra as fresh snow arrives

TRUCKEE – Heavy snow and multiple spinouts Thursday morning had officials holding all traffic on Interstate 80 at the California and Nevada state line in the Sierra as a Winter Storm Warning went into effect.

A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect in the Sierra until about noon Friday. Areas above 5,000 feet could see up to 18 inches of snowfall and 3 feet over the highest peaks.

Snow levels started at about 4,500 feet in the morning Thursday but are expected to rise throughout the day and into the night, getting up to 7,000 feet.

Another cold front is expected to follow that warm front, however. This will bring snow levels back down on Friday morning.

Chain controls were up for drivers heading in both directions on I-80 on Thursday. Chains had also been required over on Highway 50 but those were dropped during the late afternoon.

Earlier Thursday morning, a big rig carrying 42,000 pounds of malt engulfed in flames on the shoulder of I-80 east of Donner Summit, causing some debris to partially block a lane.

CHP - Truckee

Rain showers moved into the Sacramento Valley, with Sacramento seeing up to an inch of rain from the storm. The valley is expected to see rain linger through Thursday, becoming more scattered and isolated throughout the evening. Sunshine may return by Friday afternoon.

To see the latest road conditions, visit Caltrans' website.