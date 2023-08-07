Sideshow chaos reported across Sacramento County as officers deal with multiple events

Officers deal with multiple across sideshows across Sacramento County

Officers deal with multiple across sideshows across Sacramento County

Officers deal with multiple across sideshows across Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO -- Several sideshows happened in one night in Sacramento this weekend. Sacramento police said the sideshows started on Saturday night and went into the early morning Sunday.

"We've had enough," said Nicholette Dizon who lives near one of the sideshows in South Natomas from the weekend.

Sideshows happening in neighborhoods have mothers like Nicholette Dizon worried.

"I do have young children so the fact that it's happening very close to where I live is a little unsettling," Dizon told CBS13.

We have seen sideshows turn deadly in the past and block roadways -- but it is not just the dangers during it, but what is left behind after it.

"There's always debris, broken glass, tire pieces out here," said Nicholette Dizon

Tire marks on the ground, debris and glass left behind after a night of several sideshows across Sacramento. This is in the area of West El Camino Ave. and Seamist Dr. that is surrounded by neighborhoods. pic.twitter.com/Blh5L636T5 — Tori Apodaca (@tori_apodaca) August 7, 2023

Sacramento police and California Highway Patrol responded to over five sideshow locations in the city and county Saturday night and are still investigating if they all could be connected.

These are just some of the locations it saw the sideshows in, with multiple county locations as well according to police:

Jacinto Ave./Center Pkwy

Winters St./Bell Ave.

Garden Highway/Northgate Blvd.

West El Camino Ave./Seamist Dr.

5th St./X St.

"You could be issued traffic citations, you could have your car towed," said Sergeant Amar Gandhi with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Gandhi said they were not called to the sideshows this weekend, but they often step in when the guns, fighting and drugs come out.

"We do see shootings," said Gandhi. "We do see some other violent assaults."

Gandhi said besides adding speed bumps or roundabouts, sideshows stay difficult to prevent.

"They are going to find large open spaces," said Gandhi. "They are going to find places to do it."

The cars causing chaos in communities are often not from the area at all.

"A lot of strangers come and destroy other people's neighborhoods because it is not their own," Dizon said.

Sacramento police are working with neighboring agencies to crack down on sideshows and keep roadways safe.

If you see one pop up, Gandhi said the best thing you can do is call 911.

"Keep yourselves out of it," said Gandhi. "Keep your kids out of it."