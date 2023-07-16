Watch CBS News
Shot fired during fight between neighbors in North Highlands

By Richard Ramos

CBS Sacramento

NORTH HIGHLANDS — Authorities are investigating after a gun was fired during a dispute between neighbors in North Highlands on Saturday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it all happened at around 3:50 p.m. on McClellan Drive.

A neighbor dispute turned into a fight. One person suffered minor injuries as a result of that fight. Investigators said an involved party fired at least one bullet at the ground. No one was shot.

The sheriff's office said three people were detained.

No further details were released.

First published on July 15, 2023 / 6:29 PM

