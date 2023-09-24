Watch CBS News
Shootings across our region: multiple shootings in Stockton, Sacramento

By Coleman Petit

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - It was a violent night in Northern California as multiple shootings occurred in our area Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

In Sacramento County, deputies from the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office responded to a ShotSpotter activation in the 3900 block of Madison Avenue at around 10:20 p.m. Saturday night. ShotSpotter is a technology used by law enforcement that picks up possible gunfire sounds and alerts police. A man suffering from a gunshot walked into an area hospital shortly after. His injuries were serious but he is now in stable condition, a sheriff spokesperson told CBS 13. There are no details regarding possible suspects, but the sheriff's office confirmed they are investigating a possible gang connection to this incident.

Shooting on the 3900 block of Madison Avenue, at approximately 10:20pm. Victim is in stable condition, suspect(s) are still unidentified and at large. Please call 916-874-5115 if you have any information.

Posted by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, September 24, 2023

A few hours later at 1:38 a.m. on Sunday, officers with the Stockton Police Department responded to the 4500 block of Pershing Avenue after being informed of a shooting. Officers located a 25-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound, a spokesperson with the department said. He was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. There is also no suspect information available.

