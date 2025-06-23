Watch CBS News
2 injured in shooting and stabbing along Fulton Avenue in Arden-Arcade

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Two people were shot and one of them was also stabbed in the Arden-Arcade area Monday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

It happened along Fulton Avenue between Marconi and El Camino avenues.

Both victims have been taken to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said. Both were only described as adult men.

No suspect information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

