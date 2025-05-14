Shooting in Sacramento's Upper Land Park leaves man in critical condition

SACRAMENTO — A man was in critical condition after being shot in Sacramento's Upper Land Park neighborhood, police said Wednesday night.

Sacramento police officers confirmed to a CBS Sacramento crew at the scene that bullet casings were found at two separate scenes. The first was along Seavey Circle, where the victim was located, and the other was just north at 5th Street and Crate Avenue.

The victim was taken to an area hospital after receiving medical treatment at the scene.

No details were available regarding a suspect or motive.

Police said 5th Street would temporarily be closed from Crate Avenue to McClatchy Way.