1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento after in Stockton Boulevard apartment

SACRAMENTO -- One man is dead and another injured in an early morning shooting in Sacramento, said authorities. 

The shooting occurred early Thursday morning just before 6 a.m., in the 7400 block of Stockton Boulevard. 

According to a spokesperson from Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, both men knew each other and shot each other after getting into an argument inside an apartment. 

One of the victims, a 56-year-old man, was hit in the chest and eventually died at the hospital. 

The other victim, a 49-year-old man, was hit in the neck and is expected to recover from his injuries.

