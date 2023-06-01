1 dead, 1 injured in Sacramento after in Stockton Boulevard apartment
SACRAMENTO -- One man is dead and another injured in an early morning shooting in Sacramento, said authorities.
The shooting occurred early Thursday morning just before 6 a.m., in the 7400 block of Stockton Boulevard.
According to a spokesperson from Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, both men knew each other and shot each other after getting into an argument inside an apartment.
One of the victims, a 56-year-old man, was hit in the chest and eventually died at the hospital.
The other victim, a 49-year-old man, was hit in the neck and is expected to recover from his injuries.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.