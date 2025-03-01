Officer involved in shooting during pursuit of Mustang in sideshow activity near Stockton, CHP says

STOCKTON – Three suspects are in custody after a high-speed chase and an officer was involved in a shooting early Saturday morning in the Stockton area, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said an officer tried to stop a Ford Mustang on Eight Mile Road near Thornton Road for sideshow activity and speeding, officers said.

The Mustang took off from officers, reaching 100 mph, the CHP said.

The Mustang then entered a dead-end on Eight Mile Road at Empire Tract Road where officers tried to conduct a high-risk stop.

The Mustang made a U-turn and drove directly toward officers, the CHP said. This is when the CHP said an officer was involved in a shooting. It's unknown who fired shots, but the CHP said none of the suspects were injured.

The Mustang took off from the scene again and officers chased the driver, the CHP said.

The pursuit continued through multiple counties, eventually coming to an end when officers deployed a spike strip.

Three people inside the Mustang took off running but were eventually taken into custody, the CHP said. They have not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.