Sacramento police investigate shooting on 38th Avenue

By CBS13 Staff

SACRAMENTO — Authorities were investigating a shooting in the south Sacramento area Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. along 38th Avenue near 28th Street, just east of Sacramento Executive Airport.

Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and transported one person to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Sacramento Police Department said no further details on the shooting could be released at this time.

This is a developing story. More updates to come.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 7, 2023 / 4:55 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

