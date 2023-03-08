Sacramento police investigate shooting on 38th Avenue

SACRAMENTO — Authorities were investigating a shooting in the south Sacramento area Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. along 38th Avenue near 28th Street, just east of Sacramento Executive Airport.

Sacramento Fire Department personnel responded to the scene and transported one person to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

The Sacramento Police Department said no further details on the shooting could be released at this time.

This is a developing story. More updates to come.