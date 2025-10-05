Watch CBS News
Shooter in Stockton opens fire on vehicle seriously injuring 2 people

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

Stockton police said two people were seriously injured Saturday night in a shooting.

Just before 10:30 p.m., three people were sitting inside a car on the 3600 block of North Sutter Street when someone opened fire on them.

Police said the shooter struck two occupants, a man and a woman, who are both 22 years old. They were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

There was a third occupant in the vehicle, a female juvenile, who was not injured.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.

