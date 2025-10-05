Shooter in Stockton opens fire on vehicle seriously injuring 2 people

Stockton police said two people were seriously injured Saturday night in a shooting.

Just before 10:30 p.m., three people were sitting inside a car on the 3600 block of North Sutter Street when someone opened fire on them.

Police said the shooter struck two occupants, a man and a woman, who are both 22 years old. They were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

There was a third occupant in the vehicle, a female juvenile, who was not injured.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.