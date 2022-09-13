Watch CBS News
1 person dead, 3 others injured in Galt shootings

GALT - One person is dead and three others were shot Monday in Galt. 

Galt police say that at 8:11 p.m., they received a report of a man with a gun in the 200 block of McFarland Street. Police arrived at the scene and found one person dead. They say three other people were treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds.

Police have detained the suspect and believe there are outstanding suspects. A CBS13 camera was rolling when the suspect was detained.

There was a heavy police presence near the shooting even hours after it occurred. 

