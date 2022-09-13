Watch CBS News

Police investigating shooting incident in Galt

A shooting investigation unfolded in Galt on Monday night. The scene is on McFarland Street. Details surrounding the incident have not been released by police, but we witnessed a man in handcuffs being placed into a patrol car.
