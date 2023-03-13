Shooting in Upper Land Park leaves man hospitalized
SACRAMENTO — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Upper Land Park area Sunday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m. along Seavy Circle.
Sacramento police said officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.
No arrests have been made.
