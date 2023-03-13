Watch CBS News
Shooting in Upper Land Park leaves man hospitalized

By CBS13 Staff

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in the Upper Land Park area Sunday evening, the Sacramento Police Department said.

It happened shortly after 7 p.m. along Seavy Circle.

Sacramento police said officers located a man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

No arrests have been made.

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

March 12, 2023 / 7:50 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

