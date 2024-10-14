Person in critical condition after shooting outside 7-Eleven in Rancho Cordova, sheriff says

RANCHO CORDOVA — One person was in critical condition after being shot in the chest in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Monday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the victim was shot outside of the 7-Eleven on Mills Station Road. The victim then stumbled inside and the clerk called 911.

The victim has since been taken to an area hospital.

The age of the victim has not been confirmed but investigators said in a news conference after the shooting that he was "a young man."

At least one person has been detained, the sheriff's office said.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.