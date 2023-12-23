Sheriff's office: Missing Foresthill man found dead

PLACER COUNTY - A missing Placer County man has been found dead, say authorities.

Timothy Massei was found dead on Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office, six days after he walked away from his home in Foresthill.

According to the sheriff's office's original statement on December 19, the 67-year old man was considered to be at-risk, when he left his home on December 17, and hadn't returned two days later after the weather had worsened.