Sheriff: Multi-state "sophisticated burglary crew" identified after Granite Bay home break-in

GRANITE BAY – Detectives say a "sophisticated burglary crew" allegedly responsible for crimes across several states was behind a recent break-in at a home in Granite Bay.

The Granite Bay burglary happened back in May. Exactly what was stolen has not been disclosed, but the Placer County Sheriff's Office has continued to investigate the case.

With the help of other law enforcement agencies, Placer County detectives say they linked the incident to a burglary crew that has been operating out of Southern California. The group is allegedly responsible for burglaries across California, Oregon and Washington.

A suspected member of that burglary crew was identified as 34-year-old Martin Ignacio Jimenez-Rojas. The sheriff's office announced on Wednesday that Jimenez-Rojas had been arrested in Daly City and was extradited back to Placer County.

Jimenez-Rojas has been booked into South Placer Jail and is facing felony first-degree burglary charges.

Detectives from several law enforcement agencies are continuing to investigate and identify other alleged members of the burglary crew.