Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff: Man barricades himself inside burning home in Rio Linda

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO — A man barricaded himself inside a house that caught fire in Rio Linda Tuesday afternoon, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

The scene was along Covered Wagon Circle.

According to the sheriff's office, it is unclear if the person inside the home is armed or if a crime has been committed. However, authorities said there was a report of a family dispute.

As of 5:10 p.m., the man had not yet come out of the home.

Sacramento Metro Fire said the fire was reported just before 4:30 p.m. and there was potential exposure to the homes on each side of the house that was burning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on February 7, 2023 / 5:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.