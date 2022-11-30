Sheriff: Man, 60, in grave condition after machete attack in Rancho Cordova

RANCHO CORDOVA — A 60-year-old man is in grave condition following a machete attack Monday night in Rancho Cordova, authorities said Tuesday.

The suspect in the attack was identified as James Hall, 42. He is a white man, approximately 5-foot-5, 170 pounds with dark hair and brown eyes. Rancho Cordova police said Hall is a transient and is known to frequent Sacramento and Rancho Cordova. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

James Hall, 42 Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Law enforcement responded to a scene in a residential neighborhood near Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. The crime scene spanned nearly a block for several hours leading into Tuesday.

As detectives canvassed the area for evidence, residents reacted to the police activity.

"It is kind of scary," Laura Drake said.

Investigators pieced together what happened as they observed blood stains on the sidewalk and a fire hydrant nearly a block away. At one point, neighbors say the crime scene also included Ahlstrom Park.

"Didn't think too much until I started walking my dogs right now and everything is still kind of blocked off, so it was kind of suspicious that something happened," said Daryl Tsukamoto.

At first, the call came in as a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist, but upon examination, first responders assessed the victim had been assaulted, according to a sheriff's spokesperson.

Later, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it received a call from someone concerned about a family member who had not returned home following a bike ride.

Rancho Cordova police said someone used a machete to assault a 60-year-old man, who lived in the area, while he rode his electric bike along the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive. The attack left the victim bloody with cuts on his face and skull.

"They found the first pool of blood down the street by the elementary school and then they found the body up here," said Zelda Troutman, who lives in the area.

Police say the victim was able to ride his bike away from Hall for one block before collapsing to the ground.

Additionally, investigators say, before Hall fled the area, he left belongings behind on a nearby elementary school campus. That forced police to lock the campus down Tuesday to search each classroom for the suspect or any evidence that could lead to him.

"We are tracking you and we will get you," said Sgt. Rod Grassmann with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Neighbors say they are shocked to see their property turned into a crime scene.

"But something like this and for it to happen in my front yard, really?" Troutman said.

Troutman told CBS13 detectives asked for her home surveillance video to discover how the bloody attack unfolded in her yard.

At last check, the sheriff's office said the victim is in grave condition at a hospital.

Anyone with information on the suspect's whereabouts should contact authorities immediately.