Sheriff IDs North Highlands homicide suspect as LA County man with extensive criminal history

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in North Highlands over the weekend.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Los Angeles County resident Michael Bell is well known to law enforcement and has an extensive criminal history. He's now accused of shooting a 60-year-old man Saturday night.

Deputies say they found the victim – now identified by the sheriff's office as Antonio Manning – inside a home on Whitecliff Way with at least one gunshot wound. Manning was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bell was arrested on Sunday, the sheriff's office revealed on Wednesday. He's being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.

Sheriff Scott Jones released a statement with the announcement of the arrest, saying Bell should not have been let out of prison.

"We have to get back to a place in this State where victims matter, and protection of the public is prioritized over emptying our prisons and eliminating consequences for offenders," Jones stated.

The sheriff's office says Bell's previous crimes include: resisting an officer, indecent exposure, battery by a prisoner, robbery, and sex crimes. Further, Bell was also required to register as a sex offender.