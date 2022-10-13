Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff IDs North Highlands homicide suspect as LA County man with extensive criminal history

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Man arrested in connection to deadly Sacramento County shooting
Man arrested in connection to deadly Sacramento County shooting 00:34

NORTH HIGHLANDS – A man has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in North Highlands over the weekend.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Los Angeles County resident Michael Bell is well known to law enforcement and has an extensive criminal history. He's now accused of shooting a 60-year-old man Saturday night.

Deputies say they found the victim – now identified by the sheriff's office as Antonio Manning – inside a home on Whitecliff Way with at least one gunshot wound. Manning was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bell was arrested on Sunday, the sheriff's office revealed on Wednesday. He's being held at the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.

Sheriff Scott Jones released a statement with the announcement of the arrest, saying Bell should not have been let out of prison.

"We have to get back to a place in this State where victims matter, and protection of the public is prioritized over emptying our prisons and eliminating consequences for offenders," Jones stated.

The sheriff's office says Bell's previous crimes include: resisting an officer, indecent exposure, battery by a prisoner, robbery, and sex crimes. Further, Bell was also required to register as a sex offender.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on October 13, 2022 / 6:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.