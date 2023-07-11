Watch CBS News
Sheriff: 2 arrested after report of group of juveniles shooting at each other in North Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Two suspects are under arrest after an incident in North Sacramento where a group of juveniles were reportedly shooting at each other.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, around 12:30 p.m., they got a 15-round ShotSpotter alert near the 2400 block of Hurley Way. Several calls soon followed, with the callers reporting that a group of juveniles appeared to be shooting at each other.

At least 15 shell casings were soon found by deputies at the scene. A 16-year-old who had been shot in the leg was also found.

Deputies put up a perimeter around an apartment complex near the scene where the suspects were seen running into. With the help of Sheriff K9 Tito, two suspects were found hiding in a dumpster.

The suspects, both juveniles, soon surrendered and a gun was found in the dumpster.

Both juvenile suspects have been booked into Sacramento Juvenile Hall.

According to the sheriff's office, the 16-year-old shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on July 11, 2023 / 6:41 AM

