Sheriff: 10-year-old killed in Yuba County shooting that stemmed from dispute among families

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

YUBA COUNTY – An Olivehurst resident is under arrest after a 10-year-old boy was killed in a shooting that appears to have stemmed from a dispute among families, deputies say.

The Yuba County Sheriff's Office says, Sunday night, deputies responded to the 5700 block of Alicia Avenue near Linda and Olivehurst to investigate a report of shots fired.

At the scene, deputies found that a young boy had been shot.

Exactly what led up to the shooting is still under investigation, but the sheriff's office is characterizing the situation as a dispute among families.

The boy was first rushed to Adventist Health then Rideout Hospital, but the sheriff's office says he was later pronounced dead.

Deputies have arrested 31-year-old Juan Ortiz in connection to the shooting. He's facing charges of homicide, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, felon in possession of a firearm, and felon in possession of ammunition. 

First published on February 6, 2023 / 10:25 AM

