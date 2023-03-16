Sheriff: 1 person shot in Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in the Rancho Cordova area on Wednesday.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the area of Laurelhurst and Rockingham drives near the Mather Field Drive exit off Highway 50.
The gunshot victim's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
No suspect information was available.
