Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff: 1 person shot in Rancho Cordova

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

RANCHO CORDOVA — Authorities are investigating after a person was shot in the Rancho Cordova area on Wednesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the area of Laurelhurst and Rockingham drives near the Mather Field Drive exit off Highway 50.

The gunshot victim's injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

No suspect information was available.

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 6:16 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.