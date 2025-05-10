Shea Langeliers' 5 RBIs help A's overcome 2 Aaron Judge homers to beat Yankees 11-7

Shea Langeliers hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and drove in five runs as the Athletics overcame two home runs by Aaron Judge to beat the New York Yankees 11-7 on Saturday.

Langeliers' three-run shot to center field off Fernando Cruz (1-1) gave the A's a 7-6 lead and helped them snap a three-game losing streak. Langeliers added a two-run double in a four-run eighth and finished with four hits.

Judge connected on a solo shot in the fourth against JP Sears and led off the sixth against Justin Sterner with another drive over the batting eye in center field in just his second game as a pro in his home region near Sacramento. That gave Judge a major league-leading 14 homers this season.

Grant Holman (4-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win and Mason Miller got five outs for his 11th save in 12 chances.

The A's took a 4-0 lead against Carlos Rodón on a solo homer by Luis Urías in the second and a three-run shot by Brent Rooker in the third.

But the Yankees rallied back behind the two solo homers from Judge and a two-run shot by Oswald Peraza to take a 6-4 lead.

Key moment

Miller entered with two on and one out in the eighth after a throwing error by pitcher Tyler Ferguson. The closer then struck out pinch-hitter Ben Rice and Paul Goldschmidt to preserve a one-run lead.

Key stat

Judge's 41 career multi-homer games rank fourth in Yankees history behind Babe Ruth (68), Mickey Mantle (46) and Lou Gehrig (43).

Aaron Judge's return to Sacramento

Judge is playing in the Sacramento area for the first time since college in New York's first visit to the A's temporary home near California's capital.

Judge was born in Sacramento and grew up not far away in Linden and had many friends and family in the crowd of 12,113 at the minor league park that is hosting the A's.

"It just felt like being home," Judge said after the Yankees' loss on Friday night. "Any time we play the A's, that's always something that's familiar to me and close to home, to me. It was special."

After going 1 for 4 with a walk and two near homers in the series opener, Judge granted A's owner John Fisher his wish on Saturday with his two home runs.

When the A's announced their plans last season to play in this minor league park, Fisher said he was excited to see what players like Judge could do in a stadium known for offense.

"We're excited to be here for the next three years playing in this beautiful ballpark, but also being able to watch some of the best players in baseball, whether they be Athletics players or Aaron Judge and others launch home runs out of this very intimate, the most intimate ballpark in all of Major League Baseball," he said.

Up next

RHP Luis Severino (1-3, 3.62), who pitched for the Yankees from 2015-23, faces his former team for the first time in the series finale. The Yankees hadn't announced a scheduled starter but manager Aaron Boone said he expected LHP Ryan Yarbrough (0-0, 3.72) to be involved.