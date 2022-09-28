Watch CBS News
Local News

SF Giants legend Barry Bonds to throw out 1st pitch for Sacramento River Cats' season finale on Wednesday

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/28/22
CBS13 News AM News Update - 9/28/22 03:52

WEST SACRAMENTO – Barry Bonds, the all-time leading home run hitter in baseball, is set to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday's Sacramento River Cats game.

Wednesday's game also marks the season finale for the River Cats.

The day's festivities will also mark a new era for the minor league baseball club, as the Sacramento Kings will be making their purchase of the River Cats official.

Gates for Wednesday's game open at 11 a.m.  

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 28, 2022 / 8:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.