SF Giants legend Barry Bonds to throw out 1st pitch for Sacramento River Cats' season finale on Wednesday

WEST SACRAMENTO – Barry Bonds, the all-time leading home run hitter in baseball, is set to throw out the first pitch at Wednesday's Sacramento River Cats game.

Wednesday's game also marks the season finale for the River Cats.

The day's festivities will also mark a new era for the minor league baseball club, as the Sacramento Kings will be making their purchase of the River Cats official.

Gates for Wednesday's game open at 11 a.m.