Several people injured after a car crashed into a Tracy business

By CBS13 Staff

CBS Sacramento

TRACY — Several people were injured after a car crashed into a business in Tracy.

According to the South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, crews arrived at the 3200 block of Grant Line Road in response to a vehicle accident.

When they arrived, they found one vehicle crashed into an unknown business, injuring several people.

Officials say there was no impact on traffic on Grant Line Road.

We will update this story as more details are made available.

January 7, 2023

