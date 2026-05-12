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Semi-truck heavily damaged in fire on I-5 in South Sacramento

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
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Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

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A semi-truck caught on fire and was impacting traffic on Interstate 5 in South Sacramento late Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the semi-truck was fully involved in flames that extended into a trailer it was pulling carrying cardboard. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., fire officials said crews were still working to put out any hotspots.

It happened in the southbound lanes of I-5, near Pocket Road.

Video released by the fire department shows the semi-truck on the shoulder of the highway with its entire cabin destroyed by the flames.

semi-truck-fire-i5-south-sac.png
Sacramento Fire Department

Sacramento Fire said the driver was not injured.

Traffic cameras in the areas show vehicles moving through slowly. Crews were still working to clear the scene.

It was not yet clear why the vehicle caught fire.

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