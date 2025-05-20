Watch CBS News
Sacramento Seasons 52 restaurant at Arden Fair Mall closes permanently

Cecilio Padilla
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
SACRAMENTO – A prominent restaurant at the Arden Fair Mall has shut its doors for good.

Seasons 52, an upscale restaurant chain, apparently closed abruptly after service this weekend. No official announcement was made, but the Sacramento location is no longer listed on the Seasons 52 website.

A Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification filed with the State of California on Monday also revealed that the Sacramento location had permanently closed, with 85 employees now out of a job.

Only two California Seasons 52 locations are now listed on the company's website, in Costa Mesa and San Diego.

The Arden Fair Mall had been home to Seasons 52 since 2013. 

Darden Restaurants owns the Seasons 52 chain, along with a number of other nationally recognized restaurants. CBS News Sacramento has reached out for comment. 

