As the holiday season approaches, volunteers in Lodi are working behind the scenes to help make the holidays brighter for families who could use a little extra support.

At the Community Partnership for Families, volunteers are sorting donations, matching gifts to children's wish lists and wrapping presents through the Season of Giving campaign.

Among them is Martha Ramirez, who helps organize and wrap donations and also serves as a translator.

For Ramirez, the work is personal. Last year, her 1-year-old grandson received a toy school bus through the program, and she said his reaction stayed with her, noting that he "went crazy with the bus gift."

Now, she wants to help create that same kind of joy for other families.

"I love to help people," she said.

Bernice Ramirez with the Community Partnership for Families said volunteers like Martha play an important role in making sure donated gifts reach the children they're intended for.

Martha and other volunteers sort presents by age, prepare the packages and wrap the gifts, Bernice Ramirez said.

The donations help meet a range of needs, from toys to clothing, shoes and food. Children's wish lists are attached to gifts so volunteers can match each item to a family's request.

One volunteer preparing gifts read a child's request for a baby doll and stroller.

Beyond volunteering, Martha Ramirez also takes classes offered through the organization, including English and computer skills.

She said she makes time to help wherever she can.

"I come here to make the wish lists, come to wrap gifts, clothes and shoes. Whatever they need, I can come help," she said.

Community members can also help through CBS News Sacramento and the United Way's Season of Giving campaign by donating a new, unwrapped toy through Dec. 13.

Donations support families in San Joaquin, Sacramento and Stanislaus counties. Toys can be dropped off at participating Great Clips locations, In-Shape Fitness gyms, Pest Bros, and Del Rio and Caraway.

United Way will distribute the toys to families later in December.