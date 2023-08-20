Search underway for inmate who escaped conservation camp in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY — Authorities this weekend were searching for an inmate who walked away from a conservation camp in Nevada County on Friday.

Malachi Deron Thomas, 19, was missing from an 11:30 p.m. head county at the Washington Ridge Conservation Camp, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) said.

Despite searching the fire campgrounds and all buildings, officials could not locate Thomas.

Thomas has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing an orange shirt and pants. He is 6-foot-4 and weighs around 229 pounds. Anyone who knows Thomas' whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement immediately.

Thomas was taken into the custody of the CDCR on May 9, 2023. He was serving a 7-year sentence for assault with use of a firearm. it was his second strike.