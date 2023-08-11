Watch CBS News
Search on for suspect after chase, crash on I-5 near Florin Road in Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A search is on in south Sacramento after a suspect authorities were chasing crashed on Interstate 5 late Thursday night.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies were chasing a suspect along northbound I-5 when the person crashed near Florin Road.

Deputies said the suspect then got out and ran.

An active search is now underway for the suspect, who deputies believe may be armed. A perimeter is being set up in the area.

No description of the suspect has been given. 

CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 10, 2023 / 11:10 PM

