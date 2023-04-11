Search on for missing Sacramento brothers, ages 13 and 11, considered at-risk
SACRAMENTO – Authorities are asking for help in finding two young Sacramento-area brothers who have gone missing.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says 13-year-old Hunter Valentine and his 11-year-old brother Logan were last seen at their Huntsman Drive home last night between 8:30-9:30 p.m.
Deputies believe the pair left the home around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday and haven't been seen since.
The brothers are considered at-risk due to their age, the sheriff's office says.
Hunter was last seen wearing pajamas but may have changed his clothing. Logan was possibly wearing a black hoodie with a picture of a wolf on the front and his last name "Valentine" on the back. There is also an Antelope emblem on the left sleeve.
Anyone who sees the brothers is urged to call the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.
