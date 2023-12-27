Watch CBS News
Local News

Search on for missing 11-year-old Sacramento boy considered at-risk

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 11-year-old Sacramento boy considered at-risk.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says Tah'marrion Johnson was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday near Folsom Boulevard and Norcade Circle.

Johnson was last seen wearing a purple and black vest, shorts, and Crocs.

***AT RISK MISSING CHILD*** Tah’marrion Johnson, 11 years old, 4’10, 100 pounds. He was last seen at approximately 7pm...

Posted by Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

He's considered at-risk due to his age, the sheriff's office says.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 6:27 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.