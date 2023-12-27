Search on for missing 11-year-old Sacramento boy considered at-risk
SACRAMENTO – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 11-year-old Sacramento boy considered at-risk.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says Tah'marrion Johnson was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday near Folsom Boulevard and Norcade Circle.
Johnson was last seen wearing a purple and black vest, shorts, and Crocs.
He's considered at-risk due to his age, the sheriff's office says.
Anyone who sees him is urged to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.
