Search on for missing 11-year-old Sacramento boy considered at-risk

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are asking for help in finding a missing 11-year-old Sacramento boy considered at-risk.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says Tah'marrion Johnson was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday near Folsom Boulevard and Norcade Circle.

Johnson was last seen wearing a purple and black vest, shorts, and Crocs.

***AT RISK MISSING CHILD*** Tah'marrion Johnson, 11 years old, 4'10, 100 pounds. He was last seen at approximately 7pm...

He's considered at-risk due to his age, the sheriff's office says.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call the sheriff's office at (916) 874-5115.