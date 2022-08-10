Search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni enters day 5

TRUCKEE – Hundreds of people are hitting the ground in Truckee today as the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni enters day five.

On Tuesday, the Placer County Sheriff's Office released a new surveillance photo of Rodni taken at a Truckee business Friday night. The image shows the 16-year-old in a black body suit and green Dickies-brand pants just six hours before she went missing.

This comes as we are learning the FBI is ramping up its involvement in the investigation. More than 50 federal agents are now working alongside local search and rescue teams that include K9s.

More than 260 personnel across numerous agencies are now assigned to search for Rodni, the Placer County Sheriff's Office says. A total of 300 tips have been received since Saturday.

Rodni was last seen at a high school party at the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee Friday night into early Saturday morning.

Her silver Honda CRV is also missing.