Placer County Sheriff's Office releases surveillance photo of Kiely Rodni

PLACER COUNTY — The Placer County Sheriff's Office has released a new picture of missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni.

Taken at a Truckee business, the image shows Rodni in a black body suit and green Dickies brand pants at 6 p.m., the night of Aug. 5th.

Surveillance photo of Kiely Rodni Placer County Sheriff's Office

Placer County Sheriff's Sergeant Scott Alford said, "We are working with the FBI right now. The last information we have from cellular data is the 6th at 33 minutes after midnight."

The FBI now has more than 50 agents working on the investigation alongside local search and rescue teams, including K-9s.

Kevin Baker, a retired FBI agent, says the FBI has a dedicated team specifically trained in child abduction matters that can bring more crew to a search for a potential kidnapping.

"So I can only assume that based on their initial assessment, this thing is pointing more towards abduction, or at least the Sheriff's department would like more resources in that direction," Baker said.

Baker says the FBI brings more than just crew to the investigation.

"What they bring to the table is technology, forensics, a behavioral scientist from Quantico can be on the phone getting evidence recovery," Baker said.

Pictures of the high school party Rodni was part of show hundreds of teenagers at Prosser Reservoir, where she was last seen.

Her silver Honda CRV is also missing, leaving family and friends fearing the worst and investigators trying to track her down.

"Bottom line is we don't know," Baker said. "We could speculate that it's drunk driving, we can speculate it's someone who ran off with a boyfriend or girlfriend, we can do all that speculation, but what happens if it's a true abduction?"